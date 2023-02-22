Thursday, February 23, 2023
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

His Grace Abune Ermiyas remarks on the recent development

borkena

His Grace Abune Ermiays , archbishop of the North Wollo and Kemissie Diocese, remarks on the recent development within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Watch a video of his interview with Nahoo TV

Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

