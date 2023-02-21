Flour factories hit by severe wheat shortage

Photo source : SM

By staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – In the wake of the Premiers announcement of Ethiopia’s wheat export, manufacturers of flour, pasta and macaroni are expressing grievances on wheat shortage.

President of Flour and Flour Products Manufacturers Association disclosed here that wheat has now become a contraband item, which no one can purchase and sale. A local Radio station, Ethio FM 107.8 quoted the president, Muluneh Lemma, as saying that in a bid to secure exportable wheat, the government allowed only Unions to purchase the grain. “Flour manufacturers were told that they would get it through Unions. Then 12 entrepreneurs were selected and allowed to enter in to business. However, flour manufacturers have not been able to get wheat,” Muluneh lamented.

The president said that manufacturers tried to manage the problem for that past two months; but now they have been forced to shut down their factories. Apart from the price hike being witnessed on bread, the problem pressurized the price of a kilo of Macaroni to rise from birr 40 to birr 80, according to the information obtained from Ethio FM 107.8 Radio.

Muluneh said that wheat is regarded as contraband item and being apprehended at checkpoints. “This has created a big hassle for the manufacturers to buy and use it.”

Muluneh recommended that to solve the problem the government should give priority to fulfill domestic needs.

Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported on February 12, 2023 about the wheat export launching program presided over by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Bale Zone of Oromia Region. The Premier said on the occasion that Ethiopia’s wheat exporting dream has become a reality.

