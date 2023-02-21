City Administration intensifies suspending employees

One of the civil servant in Addis Ababa who was suspended from work for obeying Ethiopian Church Holy Synod call to dress in black during three days fasting early this month

By staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Various government offices in Addis Ababa are suspending employees who were said to wear black clothes for three consecutive fasting days. The said employees had to wear black clothes following the religious order descended from the Holy Synod to denounce the divisive sabotage orchestrated by certain infiltrators and opposition group that was fragmented from the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church (EOTC).

The suspension has been intensified following the directives descended from City Mayor and office of the Prime Minister, sources said. Accordingly, several offices including Ministry of Finance and Food, Medicine and Health Care Administration and Control Authority have suspended their employees for wearing black clothes while coming in to offices.

Beletu Zeleke is working for Land Development and Administration Bureau of Addis Ababa City Administration. She is one of the civil servants who have received letter of suspension without pay. The letter states that the measure was taken for the addressee was found to involve beyond her duties and responsibilities which is said against the rules of the Addis Ababa City Government Civil Servants Proclamation No 56/2018 article 72 number one. However, people who have seen this document is raising an issue saying that the stated part of the proclamation does not clearly show which sub-section of the article was picked to justify the measure taken for the alleged ‘offence’ by Beletu.

The Holy Synod of the EOTC vehemently denounced that the rights of Orthodox laities should not be violated for the mere reason of wearing black clothes. “There is no law that restricted citizens not to wear clothes of black color,” the Holy Synod said.

Though the splinter group and the Holy Synod of EOTC reached agreement, the Federal Government has not yet released many people who have been detained for several weeks. Clergies, religious fathers, deacons, followers of Protestant faith including pastor Biniam and other Orthodox laities numbering by thousands have been thrown in to prisons located in various parts of the country.

