Regional Special Forces, militias to be under the  Federal Defense Force

ADDIS ABABA – Ministry of Defense (MoD) disclosed here that preparations are underway to incorporate Regional Special Forces and militias under the central command of the National Defense Force.

State Minister of MoD, Martha Loji said this while delivering biannual reports on plan execution to House of Peoples’ Representatives. Martha spoke of a study that focuses on the possibilities of incorporating Regional Special Forces and militias under the central command of the Federal Force. The study concerns in particular the ones that paid dearly for the recently conducted law enforcement campaign in North Ethiopia, according to the state minister.

Martha said that a system, which enables to bring about transparency on the designation of reserve force, its management and duty assignment, has already gone operational. “System establishment is under way to organize a strong defense force at the national level,” she said.

Martha said that plan is in the pipeline in this budget year to help improve the organizational status of the existing disorganized military reserve force.

The State Minister said that the national army has recruited, trained and graduated over 69,000 new entrants over the last six months’ time. “The current number of armed force personnel exceeds that of the previous time,” she added.

Martha further said that the manufacturing of self-made industrial armament proves the readiness of the army. “The plan to manufacture 4.7 million small arms ammunition has turned out to be over the set target by reaching 2.6 million. Though we had planned to get 230,000 medium and heavy arms ammunition, we have been able to exceed the target by manufacturing 246, 000,” the state minister said, adding that the army secured 2.3 billion birr from sales of military productions and services.

