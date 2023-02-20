Amhara regional state swings to speaking truth power 

We are in the chapter that it is time that Ethiopians stand together and act as one to struggle against the captives of history, says Amhara Branch of Prosperity Party

Gizachew Muleneh, Amhara region communication Affairs head

borkena

For a long time, the Amhara Branch of Prosperity Party – Prospeit Party is a party that PM Abiy Ahmed crafted from the defunct Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) – has been widely criticized for not speaking truth to power and defending the interest of the people.

It seems to be changing now. The Amhara Branch of the party on Monday sent a stern message, via the communication affairs office, blaming those it called the captives of history for the failure to work on our hopes of tomorrow, and endangering the unity and existence of the country.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to build a nation that is not a captive of its past history and does not lose its existence due to gamblers on our for tomorrow,” says the statement from Amhara regional state.

Furthermore, it said that it is unfortunate that it sees politicians whom it calls are tapping into narratives of hate in the political market rather than relentlessly working to change the country based on history and objective reality by uniting people on principles of equality and democratic thinking.

On the other hand the party has been accused of being in nostalgia of what racial ethnic Oromo politicians call “ye derow sereat” – it translates to “The old system.” The party pointed out that that is not the case.

“What needs to be known is that we are not guardians of yesterday’s bad history. We can be one. However, we do believe that history is a school. Even yesterday’s history is not entirely bad. And if there is a bad history, we do not have an interest in becoming an advocate for it. Rather we strive not to repeat the bad history from yesterday and we strive to improve many of the good aspects of our shared history and benefit the generation. However, we do not want to be captives of our past history and expose our people to political diseases. It is not our desire or aim. It is not our goal,” it said.

In recent times, it went on to say that politicians who are captives of yesterday’s history are distorting history and ruminating about it; rather than working on our hopes.And that It is observable that it has become our generation’s daily trend to engage in acrimonious debates.

Because they[the unspecified entities it is referring to] are incapable of separating yesterday from today and ushering into tomorrow, the captives of yesterday are stuck ruminating about discrimination-based political thought which has become their characteristic feature, it said.

It went on to blame the groups whom it says are changing their clothing and seat day in and day out ” and spit venomous divisive and cheap politics,” and that they failed to understand how it is retarding unity and development or they do not understand it.

The Amhara Region prosperity party sees the trend as an effort to hang on the shoulders of the people to perpetuate divisive narratives and maintain their hold on power through bloody paths or take power. But it is clear that the path is a fiasco seen from the trajectory of the existence of the country and/or its unity, it said.

The party added that to think in terms of narrow individualistic or group interest and present it as if it is people’s interest, to sow hate-based narrative and perpetuate it, sowing misery and reaping deaths and to think advancing it amounts to a failure to learn from yesterday and standing in contrast to the hope for tomorrow. It also demonstrates the tendency to deny the gift of living today and the practice of regular political gambling.

Its key message is to foster unity and struggle against the group.

“It is becoming clear that we are in a decisive chapter of time when Ethiopians need to stand together and act as one to struggle against the captives of history.”

Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara have been killed in the Oromo region of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel