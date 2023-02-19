Betty Sher – Tekuye – New Ethiopian Music 2023

borkena
Betty Sher ‘s – Tekuye is one of the latest Ethiopian Music released in 2023. It was uploaded on Youtube about two weeks ago and has got well over 1.1 million views.
Check it out
Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
