Monday, February 20, 2023
Betty Sher – Tekuye – New Ethiopian Music 2023

borkena

Betty Sher ‘s – Tekuye is one of the latest Ethiopian Music released in 2023. It was uploaded on Youtube about two weeks ago and has got well over 1.1 million views.

Check it out

Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

