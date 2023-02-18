Israeli Delegation to the African Union expelled during 36th leaders summit opening ceremony 

Sharon Bar-Li, Israel’s Deputy Director General, Head of Africa Division, (Photo : SHaron Bar-Li Twitter page)

An Israeli Delegation to the African Union was reportedly expelled from the Conference Hall. Walla News, an Israeli News source, tweeted about it with video footage purportedly showing the incident at the African Union Conference Hall.

Google translates the tweet into Hebrew and reads, “A serious diplomatic incident: members of the Israeli delegation were expelled from the African Union conference hall watch”

תקרית דיפלומטית חמורה: חברי משלחת ישראל גורשו מאולם ועידת האיחוד האפריקני | צפו@BarakRavid pic.twitter.com/uNiffXhugf — וואלה! (@WallaNews) February 18, 2023

Israeli observer delegation led by Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Africa, Sharon Bar-Li. She was seen, in the video footage, talking to the security guards in the meeting hall, and was subsequently removed from the Hall.

Israel has reacted to the development.

The Times of Israel cited Lior Hayat, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, as saying “Israel views seriously the incident in which the deputy for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with access badges.”

Israel seems to see Algeria, South Africa and Iran behind the incident.

The Israeli spokesperson said, “It is sad to see that the African Union has been taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa, driven by hatred and controlled by Iran.”

