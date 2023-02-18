A splinter group from Ethiopian Orthodox Church oscillating 

Three Archbishops changed their position about three times just days after Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church announced that internal problem is solved

A day after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias that he had brought the “lost sheep,” in reference to the three Archbishops who parted ways from the Holy Synod , the sheeps “he found” were reported missing again.

Their residence was sealed after they announced that they had separated from the Holy Synod but when they returned, the Holy Synod offered the residences again before even the ex-communication was lifted. But they were not to be found anywhere near the premises of the Patriarchate.

When PM Abiy Ahmed, along with other elders that were canvassing them to end division and reunite with the Holy Synod, brought them to the patriarchate, it was announced that the problem within the church was resolved.

Three archbishops from the Holy Synod and the three Archbishops who departed from the Holy Synod met to discuss their issue ( and the church made it clear that it does not constitute negotiation) and their demands. Later the video of the discussions, albeit embarrassing, was released to the public via a state-owned television station.

It was clear that they appeared at fault and they were meant to apologize to the Holy Synod for resorting to the unconstructive path in pursuit of alleged “language right” as it relates to the Oromo region of Ethiopia. But it was indicated that the 26 bishops they ordained on January 22 will not be accepted by the Holy Synod and that they will be considered for ordination should they qualify for it.

Two days after they went missing following their return to the Holy Synod, they issued a statement claiming that they did not apologize to the Holy Synod and that the 26 bishops they ordained will not be stripped of their ordination.

At this point, His Grace Abune Abraham, manager of the patriarchate, and His Grace Abune Petros, Secretary of the Holy Synod, announced to Ethiopians that the terms of the agreement by which they returned to the Holy Synod were violated and that they continue to consider themselves as a separate entity – in fact, this time with even the use of the term “Synod.” It appeared as if they returned to the Holy Synod to snatch the patriarchate by force, perhaps counting on their political backers.

The same day in the afternoon, that is on Saturday, they made an announcement again making claims that they will fully implement the terms of the agreement. (Watch video below embedded from state media channel)

In a matter of days, maybe four days, they changed their position three times. For some social media users, their actions have turned out to be satirical content. For the pious followers of the church, it is a different story. It turned out to be more painful as the three archbishops, who seemed to have been emboldened by a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist crowd and some of the politicians in power repeatedly attempted to tarnish the image of one of the oldest churches on earth.

It is questionable if they will be the same again for many given the way they behaved during the discussion which was aired on state media. The image of the church was tarnished as they attempted to inject a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist narrative in the way the church is operating. Besides they raised concerns of status and economic privilege – with claims that “money has been embezzled.”

