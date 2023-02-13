U.S. Donates Lab Equipment Worth $300,000to 28 Medical and Health Science Colleges  

Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, the Director General for Higher Education Academic Affairs Dr. Eba Mijena, and USAID/Ethiopia’s Health Office Director Jonathan Ross at the handover event of $300,000 worth of USAID-donated medical commodities, Addis Ababa, February 10, 2023 (Courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa)

US Embassy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, – At the request of 28 medical and health sciences colleges in higher education institutions from across Ethiopia, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated $300,000 (over 16 million Birr) worth of laboratory equipment to the people of Ethiopia through USAID’s Health Workforce Improvement Program activity. Over 650 donated clinical items, including autoclaves, microscopes, intubation kits, resuscitation machines, and other specialized laboratory equipment, will ensure Ethiopia’s doctors, nurses, midwives, and other health professionals have the tools and skills they need to learn their lifesaving trade.

The donation of this laboratory equipment was celebrated at an event held at Menelik II Health Science College in Addis Ababa on Friday and was attended by Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, Director General for Higher Education Academic Affairs Dr. Eba Mijena, and USAID/Ethiopia’s Health Office Director Jonathan Ross. Deans and management professionals from medical colleges and other higher education institutions in Ethiopia attended.

The handover ceremony included demonstrations of how existing students and staff have used lab equipment previously donated by USAID’s Human Resources for Health Project (2012-2019). This long-term investment in Ethiopian health professionals is part of the American people’s continuing support for the people of Ethiopia. An estimated 40,000 students currently enrolled in Ethiopia’s nationwide Health Sciences Education Program will benefit from these valuable medical learning tools.

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia. To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and Twitter pages.

