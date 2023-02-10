His Grace Abune Kewustos remarks on Abiy Ahmed’s move

borkena

His Grace Abune Kewustos, Archbishop of North Shoa and Selale Dioceses, was not seen with other members of the Holy Synod in the past few weeks when the Ethiopian Orthodox Church was facing state backed attack. He said he was absent due to health reasons.

EOTC TV interviewed him about the situation. His tearful grief about it is heartbreaking. In his concluding remark he said, PM Abiy used to say Orthodox is a nation. It seems he said so to soften our hearts. Is he up to destroying the nation? We pray that God grants him wisdom.

Video : embedded from EOTC media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

