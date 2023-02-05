Tigray getting 5 billion birr after Abiy Ahmed met with TPLF leaders 

The National Bank was ordered after Abiy Ahmed met with TPLF leaders face-to-face for the first time after the conflict in Halala Kela, South Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed and his team meeting with TPLF leaders in Halala Kela

The National Bank of Ethiopia this week has started sending five billion birr to the Tigray region. It is to be available for banks in the region to improve circulation.

According to a report by state media, ENA, which cited Redwan Hussien, one of the negotiators during the peace talk and also the security adviser of the Prime Minister, circulation of the money could start as early as this coming Monday.

The Prime Minister ordered the Bank to make the transfer after he met with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) representatives ( military and political leaders) in Halala Kela – one of the Gebeta Lehager projects of the Prime Minister – in South Ethiopia.

Abraham Belay, Minister for Defense, was part of the meeting. Before the decision about the five billion birr transfer was announced, he remarked that measures had been taken to overcome the shortage of banknotes across the banks in the Tigray region

Another area of improvement is that Ethiopian Airlines increased the frequency of flights to Mekelle to up to five times a day, said the report by ENA.

First face-to-face meeting between PM Abiy Ahmed and TPLF leaders

The deadly war that is said to have claimed the lives of an estimated one million people ended only in November 2022 when the peace agreement between Pretoria was signed.

During the course of the war, the propaganda war was intense -especially on the part of the TPLF – to the point where Getachew Reda – TPLF spokesperson- declared that there was no chance for negotiation or face-to-face talk.

In reality, it took less than three months for the two parties to meet face-to-face. The development did not gain traction among Ethiopians as it was perceived as a distraction technique from the resistance to the ongoing attack on the Ethiopian Church.

The forum between the two leaders discussed and/or evaluated measures taken as part of the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, according to ENA.

Farah Adam, Deputy Chair of the ruling Prosperity Party, said “it was a very historical forum. It has created more trust and the discussion we had could transform the implementation of the agreement to a higher level.”

TPLF leaders, specifically Getachew Reda and Tadesse Worede, have remarked on it.

For Tadesse Worede, there is still work to be done to ensure that the agreement is not just postponing the war instead of ending it for good.

Getachew Reda,TPLF PR and spokesperson, sees no appetite for war and expresses a sort of optimistic view.

Abraham Belay, member of Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet who used to work for the TPLF party said the peace agreement is irreversible.

