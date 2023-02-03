Ethiopia’s ruling party is engaging the public in the Amhara region as it continues to lose public trust

Ethiopia’s ruling party leaders from the federal and Amhara region engaging the public on Thursday (Photo : screenshot)

Prosperity Party, the ruling party in Ethiopia, is engaging the public in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. According to a report by the state media, EBC, there were town hall meetings in Bahir Dar and Gondar cities on Thursday this week.

Both federal and regional party ( and government) authorities engaged residents in what appears more like recovering and/or building public trust.

In Bahir Dar, the region’s head, Yilkal Kefale, and Federal Minister for Transport, Alemu Sime – who is also a top official in the federal and Oromia region Prosperity Party- were key participants on the part of the government.

“Multiethnic brotherhood and sisterhood for the success of our march to prosperity,” is the motto given to the ongoing public engagement in different parts of the country.

Yilkal Kefale reportedly talked about building politics based on rationality, tolerance and listening to one another. He also said blame culture, in whole, will further complicate our problems rather than making changes and is not relevant to build a country or ensure peace.

Alemu Sime said the security problems in different parts of Ethiopia originate from internal and external forces whose goal is the disintegration of Ethiopia.

In Gondar, it was the Federal Minister for Justice, Gedion Timoteos, and Addis Arega, public relation head of the Prosperity Party, who engaged residents.

Describing the purpose of the meeting, Addis Arega said ” The public discussion is organized with the intention to make the vision to build a country whose multiethnic unity and national unity is ensured.”

He added that “work has been underway to rectify drifted thought that helped germination and spread of radicalism. Works that promote multiethnic brotherhood are underway.”

Gedion Timoteos spoke about the essence of the peace agreement that ended the war and government commitment for it.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government – which started as an heir to the now defunct Ethiopian People’s Revolution Party and later transformed itself to prosperity party – drew noticeably strong public support.

Hope that his government would do away with ethnic parochialism and make amendments to the constitution to foster unity in the country remained only a mirage. In addition, his administration in the past four years was marked by total failure to decisively deal with the security nightmare in the country. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed in the country – especially in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.



Now his government is bringing a more serious problem by cuddling a politically motivated group that attempted to bring about schism in the Ethiopian Church.

