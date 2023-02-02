Designate the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) as a Terrorist Organization

A Global Call for the AU, Canada, US and EU to label Africa’s Monstrous Terrorist Group, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) as a Terrorist Organization

Fighters of the Militant group that calls itself Oromo Liberation Front. It is said to have solid military and political support from its elements within the government structure. (Photo : SM/File)

Concerned Ethiopians Statement

In 2018, Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF) repressive rule and its political domination of Ethiopia ended, and Prime Minister Abiy came to power. PM Abiy was seen as an inspirational and transcendent leader. There was hope that PM Abiy would be successful in implementing democratic reforms and eliminate – once and for all – the need for armed resistance as a means of asserting individual rights and political aspirations. Unfortunately, what transpired in the last five years is the opposite of that hope. With several violent fighting; ethnic conflicts in many regional states; TPLF starting an armed insurrection in Northern Ethiopia; armed guerilla type fighting in Oromia by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and neighboring regional states, Ethiopia’s internal security keeps on deteriorating. The following is a list of major violent events that have resulted in the destruction of property, displacement of people, injury, and deaths since April 2018.

Failed Reconciliation attempts between Oromia and Somali Regions from 2016 to 2017 resulted in over a million Oromos being internally displaced and additional fighting in May to December 2018.

Violence between Gedeo and West Guji with nearly 300,000 Internally Displaced people – June 2018.

Violence in Addis Ababa during Prime Minister Speech in Addis Ababa – June 23, 2018.

Violence in Burayu against Gamo People – September 2018.

Violence in Addis Ababa OLF Rally over flags – September 2018.

Demolition of almost 3,700 homes in Legetafo leading to the displacement of residents (February 2019)

Violence in Bale, Jimma, Arsi, Ziway, Dera, Shashamene, Addis Ababa and Ambo following the withdrawal of the security detail for Politician Jawar Mohammed – October 2019

Violence in Addis Ababa 22 Area over disputed church construction – February 2020

Violence following death of artist Hacahalu Hundessa – June/July 2020

Violence in Metekel area of Benishangul Gumuz region – August/September 2020

Violence in Bekoji – December 2020

Violence in Bati – March 2021

Violence in Ataye – March to April 2021

Violence in West and East Wellega – August 2021

Violence in Addis Ababa over flags at Epiphany Celebration – January 2022

Amhara Massacre in Tole and Sene Kebeles – June 2022 (most horrific massacre)

The Northern Ethiopia TPLF Insurrection (November 2020 to October 2022)

The Oromo Liberation Army led Oromia Insurrection (August 2018 to Present)

The last two insurrections are notable for the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and the destruction of property. With the TPLF’s defeat, handing over of heavy weapons, and its agreement on paper to lay down its light arms, there is hope that the fighting in the north has finally come to an end. However, there is serious concern that the issue of Welkayit and Raya could lead to a resumption of armed conflict in northern Ethiopia.

The violence in Oromia stands out as it has terrorized many Ethiopians, especially civilians that are attacked based entirely on their ethnicity. Due to its unpredictability, brutality, and randomness, many Ethiopians are certain and expect with dread that some gruesome violent event may happen anytime in Oromia and neighboring regions. Ethiopians also think that there is a good chance that these violent activities may lead to a larger conflict between Amharas and Oromos and terrorize the whole country.

