Ethiopian Social Media users embark on campaign to block PM Abiy 

Many sharing messages to block Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on social media platforms in reaction to his latest belligerent remark on the church affairs

Screenshot of Facebook notification for an Ethiopian User for request to block him. (Source : Social Media)

Ethiopian social media users have on Thursday started a campaign to block Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s social media page. Currently, the campaign is active on Facebook but there is anticipation that it may happen on the Twitter platform too.

The Prime Minister is a regular user of multiple social media platforms through which he announces some of his activities – including appointments, policy decisions and official diplomatic engagements – among other things.

A screenshot of an image of the blocked status of Abiy Ahmed’s Facebook page is now trending on social media.

The campaign came days after PM Abiy remarked on the emergence of an ethnic Oromo nationalist group within the HolySyond of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church with the aim to establish an ethnic Oromo patriarchate in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

PM Abiy Ahmed saw the development in the Ethiopian Church as “simple” that could be resolved through dialogue “between the two groups,” as he put it. He also framed the emergence of three Bishops with a move to establish the ethnic Oromo Patriarchate – which the Ethiopian Church Holy Synod excommunicated on the basis of the canons of the church – as a development that has something to do with language rights.

The Holy Synod on Wednesday released a statement in response to PM Abiy Ahmed’s remark on the development in the church and the church in essence rejected all these views on the development as wrong. Unlike the Prime Minister, the Ethiopian Church said the matter is not simple.

Abiy’s remark has angered a considerably high number of Ethiopians. His government’s failure to enforce laws against the illegal group that is forcefully taking church properties in the Oromia region heightened the speculation that PM Abiy Ahmed’s government is behind the division. However, his government denies that he does not have anything to do with the division. In fact, he claimed credit saying that the church has been the most privileged since he took power – a point that the statement from the Holy synod refuted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also seems to have understood the anger that Ethiopians are demonstrating in opposition to his government’s failure to enforce the law to protect the Ethiopian Church as a legal entity and the way he handled the matter as a plot to topple his government. In that regard, he attempted to project an image that his government is too powerful and that a coup attempt or popular protest will not do anything.

The Ethiopian Church has threatened to stage a countrywide demonstration if the government continues to interfere in the affairs of the church and enforce the law to protect legal entities.

