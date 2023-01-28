His eminence Abune Abraham on the recent development in the Ethiopian Church

borkena
The three bishops who broke away from the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church have been making claims that they approached the Synod with their demands but were rejected.
What is the Church’s response to that? Take a listen to Abune Abraham’s interview with EOTC media.
Video : embedded from EOTC TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
