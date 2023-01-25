Bereket Simon released from Prison 

Bereket Simon

Bereket Simon, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), much of the organization structure of the now defunct organization was used for the formation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, the official is reportedly released from Prison.

He was charged with alleged corruption and arrested in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Among the charges he faced was embezzlement of over 2 billion birr of EFFORT – which was a regional government business conglomerate. He was the head of the organization.

He was sentenced to six years and was in jail about four years ago.

Bereket was one of the close allies of the late Meles Zenawi and the most feared politician at the time.

