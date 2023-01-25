City facility with high tech Anti-Corruption Facility blazed ahead of inauguration

borkena

The Addis Ababa City administration has been saying the level of corruption – involves land-related issues mainly – has been persistent in the Lemi Kura sub-city of Addis Ababa.

The city administration spent hundreds of millions of birr in building an anti-corruption center in the sub-city that is fitted with digitized technology.

Construction was near total completion and the facility was meant to be ready for inauguration in about a week’s time. Instead, what happened, this week, was the facility was totally damaged after it was blazed.

The fire broke out around 10: 48 P.M. on Monday and the administration building which was fitted with all sorts of technology was reduced to nothing.

Yet, the city administration made claims that no damage was caused to public data. There have been accusations in the past that the city administration attempts to alter the demographic composition of Addis Ababa.

The cause of the fire is not established yet but it does not seem to be an accident.

Police said it is investigating the causes of the fire and no arrest has been made at this writing. The administration is asking residents in the area to share any information in connection with the “fire accident.”

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.