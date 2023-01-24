Debretsion Gebremichal proposes leadership change in Tigray

The Pretoria agreement between the Ethiopian gov’t and the TPLF does not recognize Tigray regional council

Debretsion Gebremichael speaking during the meeting with Tigray region council (Photo credit : Demtsi Woyane)

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) chairman and “President of Tigray Regional State” proposed to the region’s “council” a leadership change.

The region’s communication office said, on its social media page, that Debretsion presented his proposal at the ongoing meeting of the region’s council. It has been nearly six days since the region’s council started its meeting evaluation.

Implementation of the Pretoria Peace agreement is among the top agenda items.

The region calls the meeting “The regional council’s sixth term, fifth regular congress.”

The Pretoria agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF nullified the regional election that the TPLF organized in August 2020. It means that the regional council does not have recognition from the Federal government.

Last week, the Ethiopian government accused “some” TPLF leaders of breaching the terms of the Pretoria agreement but it was specifically related to what it called the dissemination of negative propaganda.

It did not say anything about the TPLF calling itself the Tigray region government and the regional council operating as if it is a legal entity.

The region’s council meeting is taking place in Mekelle. Debretsion said, according to the region’s communication office, ” The process we have now started is a transition from a heavy war to a peaceful political forum. This transition needs to be handled with care and managed.” That was his explanation as to why he is proposing leadership changes to the regional cabinet.

“Therefore,” he added, “to preserve and foster our peace, it is necessary to restructure [the cabinet].”

The changes he is proposing will enable non-TPLF members of ethnic Tigray Ethiopians to be part of the structure. He explained his position by pointing out the need to tap into the potential of non-TPLF members.

Tsadkan Gebretensae, who is rumored to have a key position in the administration that is to be restructured, ended his TPLF membership years before the war broke out in November 2020.Yet, he took part in the war as TPLF’s military commander. He used to be the Defense Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force when the TPLF had firm and dominant control over the federal government.

Two days ago, Getachew Reda, the spokesperson, said that there will be no changes to the leadership in Tigray.

The war between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF is said to have claimed nearly one million lives.

Meanwhile, Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces have reportedly withdrawn from the Tigray region.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.