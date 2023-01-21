Andualem Admase Appointed Tele-Mobile South Sudan New CEO

MFAE

Tele-Mobile South Sudan (TMSS) appointed the ex-Chief of Ethio-telecom, Andualem Admase (PhD), to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Andualem Admasse is expected to bring his rich experience in the telecom sector to TMSS, which is the fourth-largest telecommunications network company in South Sudan, following MTN, Zain, and Digitel.

Owned by renowned Ethiopian investor and philanthropist, Aysheshim Teka, TMSS aspires to expand its services in the South Sudanese telecom market.

It’s to be recalled that the Ethiopian investor in South Sudan, Aysheshim Teka, was awarded the “Africa Economy Builders Awards” last year in Côte d’Ivoire for his outstanding contributions to economic development in Africa.

_

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.