Friday, January 20, 2023
Ye Negus Erat in Gondar – the cultural aspect of Timkat celebration

borkena

Epiphany, known locally as Timkat, is being celebrated across Ethiopia. Gondar is said to have attracted 1.5 million visitor’s.

Ye Negus Erat (Amharic which translates to King’s supper) is part of the cultural aspects of the celebration. Dinner is served in the 16th century Emperor Fasiledes Palace – now one of the major tourist attractions in the country.

Watch Video below

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

