Messay Kebede interview with EMS , his remark on PM Abiy and the peace deal

borkena

Gizaw Legesse ( analyst with Ethiopian Media Service) interviewed Professor Messay Kebede, who contributed several books on Ethiopia – among other things, on his take about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration in the past four years and the peace deal with the TPLF.

He made numerous remarks including on the constitution itself. In fact, his take on the constitution does seem to differ from many politicized Ethiopians in the opposition quarter with detestment of ethnic politics. He sees no problem either in the ethnic based federalism or the legal document that entrenched it, the constitution. The problem he sees is that it is just “a paper” – not implemented.

Other than that he made numerous insightful remarks regarding the peace deal and PM Abiy Ahmed and his party’s leadership. He tends to think that the ruling party is not viable apparently on grounds of competence and sense of purpose. He calls the PM himself unpredictable with no clarity of where he is taking the nation. “when you think that he is here, he slide away to a different position,” he said.

On the issue of a peace deal, he sees it, rightly, as an outcome of strong foreign intervention. While nodding to peace as a much needed state of existence for the country, he seems to think finishing the TPLF militarily would have fostered the quest for peace. He seems to think that the peace deal was meant to rescue the TPLF from total defeat and it did so.

Take a listen to full interview below

Video : embedded from EMS YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel