Enatwa Gondar -Aschalew Fetene (Ardi) New Ethiopian Music 2023 (Official Video)

Enatwa Gondar by Aschalew Fetene (Ardi). This is perhaps one of the best traditional Ethiopian music in decades. The effort made to preserve the authenticity of the culture is noticeable in the music video.



Take a listen and share it to friends.

Video : embedded from Birbaux Records YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

