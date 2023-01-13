Ambassador Jacobson Visits Jimma to Highlight U.S. Engagement in Oromia Region

Ambassador Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, met with Mr. Wase Girma, deputy mayor of Jimma and other regional delegates, Jimma, January 12, 2023. (Courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa)

U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa

Jimma – Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, visited Jimma City in the Oromia region to reopen the American hub for culture and education, the “Jimma American Corner,” and to meet with local leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities. The visit highlighted U.S. cooperation, the United States’ ongoing commitment to Ethiopia, and the Embassy’s long-standing partnership with local institutions such as Jimma University and the Jimma City municipality.

Ambassador Jacobson was welcomed by the deputy mayor of Jimma, Mr. Wase Girma, and other regional delegates. During their meeting, they discussed U.S. engagement in the region, opportunities to strengthen long-term partnerships, and efforts to jointly advance peace. Ambassador Jacobson talked about the need for Ethiopia to fully implement the recently signed peace agreement and urged all sides to continue facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, the protection of civilians, the restoration of services, and access to conflict-affected areas for international human rights investigators. With respect to security and stability in Oromia and elsewhere in Ethiopia, Ambassador Jacobson stressed the importance of addressing underlying political and economic challenges.

She visited Jimma University and met with Dr. Jemal Abafita, the President of Jimma University, and other senior faculty to discuss ideas for greater collaboration and partnership between the U.S. and Ethiopia in higher education. Dr. Jemal recently returned from a three-week visit to American universities, along with more than 25 other academic leaders from across Ethiopia, to develop institutional connections and exchange ideas about university leadership.

Ambassador Jacobson talked to interfaith religious leaders and listened to their ideas on how to further develop the socio-political relationship between the United States and Ethiopia for future cooperation opportunities in the region.

Finally, Ambassador Jacobson officially reopened the Jimma American Corner, which serves as a hub for cultural exchange and education and brings people from the United States and Ethiopia together for mutual growth and cooperation. “The Jimma American Corner is another fantastic example of American-Ethiopian cooperation and collaboration in the Oromia Region,” noted Ambassador Jacobson during her remarks.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.