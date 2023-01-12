Atlanta to Africa direct flight Ethiopian Airlines new addition 

The Addis Ababa-Atlanta four times a week direct flight will serve Ethiopians living state of Georgia and other communities from East Africa

Ethiopian Airlines added one more destination to its services to North America. Starting in May of this year, Ethiopian will begin a direct flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, Georgia. It is going to be a four times-a-week flight, according to a report by “One Mile At A Time.” The flight will have a stop at Dublin, Ireland, for fuel.

Ethiopian is deploying a Boeing 787-9 for the route. The schedule, according to Simply Flying, is as follows :

Addis Ababa to Atlanta (via Dublin): ET518, 22:00-04:20 (+1); 05:10-09:00 (18h block time)

Atlanta to Addis Ababa: ET519, 10:35-07:50 (+1) (14h

Based on the “Simply Flying” report, the Atlanta-Africa route had about 203,000 roundtrip passengers in 2019. Georgia is one of the states where tens of thousands of Ethiopians live. It is also home to other communities from East Africa including Eritrea.

Image source : Simply Flying

Currently, it is flying to four destinations in the United States; Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), New York (JFK), and Washington (IAD). In Canada, it has five times a week flight to Toronto.

In a related development, Ethiopia is restoring the pre-coronavirus frequency of flights to China starting in March. According to the Times Aerospace report, the airlines will have a total of 28 passenger flights per week when the service is fully restored in less than two months’ time. Some cities are getting multiple flights a week.

The source cited Mesfin Tassew, the CEO, as saying: “We are glad that we are ramping up the frequencies of our flights to Chinese cities thanks to the easing of flight restrictions by the Government of China. China is one of the largest markets for Ethiopian Airlines outside Africa, and the increase in flight frequencies will help revive the trade, investment, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China in the post-Covid era. Thanks to our large network across Africa, the increase in the number of flights to Chinese cities will bring Africa and China closer. We are keen to further expand our service to China going forward.”

