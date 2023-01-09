Tuesday, January 10, 2023
HomeEthiopian EventsState of Ethio-American Relations (Event)
Ethiopian Events
Updated:

State of Ethio-American Relations (Event)

Ethiopiawinnet

Ethiopiawinnet: Council for the Defense of Citizen Rights will hold a  Conference, at a very incisive time, on the State of Ethio-American Relations on  January 21st, 2023, at 10AM EST.  

The more than a century diplomatic relationship between the USA and Ethiopia is  currently in an indeterminate state, perhaps due to prevailing superpower rivalry in  the Horn, or the state of the US diplomatic postures characterized as coercive that  lacks long term strategies. It is noteworthy examining ‘what went wrong’ in the  American diplomacy towards Ethiopia since 1991 and, particularly, since PM Abiy  Ahmed came to power. 

The conference will therefore examine (1a) the ebbs and flows of Ethio-American  relationships that lasted over one hundred twenty years, (1b) possible causes of  sudden miscommunications and resultant trust deficits, particularly in the past three  years and (1c) measures that need to be taken with rigorous support of  knowledgeable and experienced academics and intellectuals. (2) Honest assessment  of Geopolitics of the area and Ethiopia’s importance in the configuration, of  elevating relationships based on mutual respect, noninterference in sovereign issues  and adoption of long-term policies. (3) Serious considerations on US economic  investment, taking South Korea, Taiwan, etc., as examples in Ethiopia and Africa,  to successfully compete newly emerging geopolitical and economic rivals in the  world; (4) Challenges and opportunities Ethio-American Relations could use and  take advantage of a new generation of Ethiopian Americans, as entrepreneurs,  intellectuals, etc., as a bridge to solidify relations. More information about the  conference including registration information will be provided in a couple of days.  

STAY TUNED!

__

If you would like to publish information about Ethiopian Events in the events section of borkena , please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News