Brazil Congress Invasion: Former President Bolsonaro supporters storm congress

borkena

On Sunday, former far-right Brazilian president Bolsonaro, supporters stormed the country’s congress – Palácio do Congresso Nacional.

Bolsonaro fled to the United States as Lula was sworn in as Brazil’s president about six days ago.

Lula, the leader of the worker’s party, served as president between 2003 and 2010. He was arrested on alleged corruption charges, but the country’s court set him free in 2021.

In the October 2022 election, he secured 50.9 percent of the vote.

Brazil is a politically polarized nation and the invasion of the congress is triggering uncertainty.

Video : embedded from Warthog Defense Channel YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel