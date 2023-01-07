Saturday, January 7, 2023
Ethiopian Christmas song collections

borkena

Ethiopians are celebrating Christmas today with the rest of the Orthodox world. As in other Ethiopian Holidays, there are songs that capture the vibe of the Christmas holiday ( also called Gena in Amharic ).

Check the Gena music collection below.

Video : embedded from EBS TV YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

