Implementation of the agreement lacks transparency: Top political figure 

Key Ethiopian political figure shares views that the implementation of the peace deal lacks transparency and inclusiveness so much so that it could cast doubt on the durability of peace

Rahel Bafe (PhD) head of Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council ( Photo source : Al Ayein)

Rahel Bafe(PhD), head of the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council and the vice president of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party (ESDP), said the implementation of the peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) lacks transparency.

Her remarks came after Redwan Hussien, “Security Advisor” to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, this week had what could be called a briefing session with Ethiopian opposition parties.

The session was organized to explain the peace agreement and its implementation. However, the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party vice president called the explanation “unsatisfactory.”

In an interview with VOA Amharic, she said ” it is not that much tangible.” For her, “transparency lacks extremely” and that triggers questions in view of the trend that the Ethiopian government has been denying secret negotiations with the TPLF first in Seychelles and then in Djibouti.

Regarding the substance of Redwan Hussien’s “explanation”, she said “In my view, they[the explanations about the agreement and its implementation], were assumptions, not concrete facts. In her view, the credit could be in question as there is no transparency on the part of the Ethiopian government about the process of the agreement and its implementation.

The meeting between Mr. Redwan and Ethiopian opposition parties took place last Wednesday at the Intercontinental Hotel in Addis Ababa but it was not given the media coverage it deserved – including by state-owned media outlets.

Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council also seems to believe that the process lacked inclusion.

The implementation of the agreement needs to be inclusive in the interest of making the peace agreement a durable one – according to Dr. Rahel.

She recalled that Ethiopian opposition parties were consulted about the negotiation process and the request to be included in the peace talk in South Africa was ignored by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Rahel went to the extent of describing the agreement that is projected as an agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF rather than as an agreement between “The Prosperity Party and the TPLF.

On the positive side, she hailed the way the restoration of services in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is going. She thinks it was a bit delayed. People who have money in banks should not have been facing any problems using it, she added.

Both the Ethiopian government and the TPLF have started implementing the agreement. However, there are still voices that tend to see a lack of commitment as far as the latter is concerned.

There are even speculations that the TPLF is perhaps using the peace agreement as a military strategy to buy time to recover from crushing defeat.

In a recent interview with an ethnic Tigray media, Siye Abraha, former defense minister and TPLF fighter who later fell out with the late Meles Zenawi, said the agreement was needed to “save Tigray from losing the whole of it.”

The TPLF has been making accusations against Eritrean forces, who are said to have already withdrawn, and militia from the Amhara region.

