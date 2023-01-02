Ethiopia, Turkey to fight terrorism together 

Image credit : EBC

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday said he had a “candid” conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders spoke to each other over the phone. It was PM Abiy Ahmed who revealed it. Fighting terrorism together is one of the things that the two leaders discussed in their phone conversation.

“I held a candid phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on key bilateral and multilateral issues. We have explored means of growing trade relations between our two countries as well as made a commitment to work together on fighting terrorism,” Abiy Ahmed said in a twitter message.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not share a social media message about his phone conversation with Abiy Ahmed.

It is unclear as to who initiated the phone call too.

Turkey’s influence in Ethiopia has been growing over the past two decades. According to Turkish news sources, the country has invested about $6 billion in Africa and $2.5 billion is invested in Ethiopia.

Turkish companies are said to have created over 300,000 jobs in Ethiopia.

As indicated above, growing trade relations between the two countries was one of the agenda items during the phone conversation.

It is also said to be one of the major weapon suppliers, including drones, during the war between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government, which concluded in November 2022 with the signing of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

__

