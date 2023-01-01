Ethiopian PM babysitting trouble makers until “the creation of bigger middle class”

borkena

January 1,2023

It is a typical for Ethiopian Abiy Ahmed’s leadership style, among many things, to periodically call his cabinet for a meeting and give a lengthy lecture virtually about everything but it feels like he is giving lectures on his programs and policies, “work ethnic,” , improvisation, productivity and what not.

Members of his cabinet usually have to sit at times for hours listening to a combination of jargons from western thoughts and principles of governance ( but usually presented as original thinking) and metaphors from the traditions.

For critical thinkers and politicized Ethiopians, if not for most Ethiopians who are not supporters of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, the explanations that the Prime Minister gives are “embarrassing.”

Yet, they all work for him as that is his way of Agenda setting. While they are working for him, it is striking that he is oftentimes inconsistent and it is not uncommon to hear him speaking contradicting himself. To cite a recent example, he said his government is facing intensified security problems in the country because of his new anti-corruption campaign. Earlier this week, he was in Wolaita to inaugurate a bakery and he said “those of you who stole money [he was making a reference to corrupt officials] should consider opening a bakery and factory, and you will not be bothered.” The same day he sent a delegation to Mekelle.

When he met with his party executives and central committee members yesterday, among the many things he said is that people will learn to ignore radical political messages and trouble makers when a large middle class is created. He said there will come a time for the middle class to think about “mortgages” and other pressing issues private life issues. He gave the impression that until then babysitting – apparently those who are causing a security crisis – is inevitable. He has been making claims that his governing philosophy, including economic growth model, is a “home grown one.” His book “medemer” is seen as “a philosophy” and his governing principle.

