Saturday, December 31, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicAbush Zeleke - New Ethiopian Music 2022 - Awtut Ke Parlama
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Abush Zeleke – New Ethiopian Music 2022 – Awtut Ke Parlama

borkena

Highly rated Abush Zeleke’s single. It was released on Friday and has already got over half a million views.

The song sounds like a political advocacy calling for an end to the ethnic based system in Ethiopia that led to unending security crisis in the country. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the Oromia region just because of who they are.

Video : embedded from Minewshewa YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment 

Business Listing 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News