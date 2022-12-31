Abush Zeleke – New Ethiopian Music 2022 – Awtut Ke Parlama

borkena

Highly rated Abush Zeleke’s single. It was released on Friday and has already got over half a million views.

The song sounds like a political advocacy calling for an end to the ethnic based system in Ethiopia that led to unending security crisis in the country. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the Oromia region just because of who they are.

