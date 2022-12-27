Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Nations completed terms

Twelve other Ethiopian Ambassadors from Africa, Asia, the Gulf region and Europe have completed their diplomatic mission terms

Taye Aske Selassie , Former Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Nations, receiving award from Demeke Mekonnen – Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (Photo : public domain)

borkena

Taye Aske Selassie, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, and twelve other Ambassadors have completed their terms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and the Office of the Prime Minister have organized appreciation during which all the Ambassadors were awarded certificates of recognition.

Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, hailed the contributions of the Ambassadors.

Ambassador Teshome Toga, Ambassador Alemayehu Tegenu, Ambassador Abdulfetah Abdulahi, Ambassador Suleiman Dedefo, Ambassador Zenebe Kebede, Ambassador Reta Alemu, Ambassador Tizta Mulugeta, Ambassador Woyneshet Tadesse, Ambassador Henok Tefera, Ambassador Hassen Taju and Ambassador Meles Alem are the ambassadors who completed their diplomatic mission terms.

The next role of the Ambassadors is unspecified at this point.

At least in the past two years, Ethiopia has been facing diplomatic pressure mainly due to the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The diplomatic battle at the United Nations was an intense one. There have been at least 11 meetings, initiated by western power – primarily the United States – against Ethiopia with the aim to impose sanction region on alleged grounds of human rights violations and “genocide in Tigray.”

Had it not been for two veto powers in the United Nations Security Council, namely China and Russia, the outcome of the Ethiopian war could have been different.

_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.