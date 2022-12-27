Commercial Bank of Ethiopia resumed service in Adwa, Tigray

borkena

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia on Thursday announced that it has resumed service in Adwa city, in the Tigray region.

Pretoria peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) led to a resumption of services in Shire, Alamata and Korem.

And today the bank said in a Twitter message that is written in Amharic, “It is with great pleasure that we announce the resumption of banking services in Adwa town,”

It also said that it is finalizing preparations to resume services in Mekelle and other banks in the region.

The announcement came just a day after the speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament led a delegation (including CEOs of state-owned service providers) to Mekelle where they met with TPLF leaders and residents from the city.

Debretsion Gebremichal, TPLF leader, hailed the initiative on the part of the Federal government to send a delegation to Mekelle and he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopian Airlines to start flying to Mekelle this Wednesday

In a similar development, Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday announced that it is resuming regular flights to Mekelle starting Wednesday. Mesfin Tassew, the CEO, was among the delegates who traveled to Mekelle on Monday. He said service resumption to Mekelle will help foster the peace process.

The Airlines hopes to resume flights to other towns in the region very soon.

Service to the region was suspended as the war escalated after the TPLF attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The Pretoria Peace agreement that was signed in November 2022 ended the devastating war that lasted for two years.

An estimated 1 million people are believed to have been killed in the war both in the combat zone and outside of it.

