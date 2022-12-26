Ethiopian Speaker of House led delegation to Mekelle, Debretsion says transition to peace not easy

borkena

Just a day after Ethiopian Prime Minister said implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement is ‘promising,’ speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo, led a fifty member delegation to Mekelle where he was greeted by Getachew Reda and other TPLF officials upon arrival at Mekelle Airport.

The Ethiopian Parliament designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization in May 2021 in view of the attack the TPLF launched against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020 and the subsequent military campaigns in the Afar and Amhara regions where the TPLF forces massacred thousands of civilians and destroyed properties worth hundreds of billions of birr – based on disclosure from government authorities. The Parliament has not yet officially crossed off TPLF from the list of terrorist organizations in the country.

Debretsion Gebremichael met with the federal government delegation which is composed of politicians and CEO’s of Ethiopia’s state owned corporations including Ethiopian Airlines, Ethio Telecom and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, among others.

Debretsion told members of the delegation, from a news video released by Demtsi Woyane, that transition from state of war to peace could not peace could not be easy. He also said that Eritrean troops and Amaha forces have to withdraw from Tigray.

TPLF has been making accusations of human rights violations by Eritrean and Amhara Forces.

