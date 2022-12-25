Flying Ethiopian – Can Africa’s Biggest Airline Do Better?

borkena

Sam Chui shares his latest experiences with Flying Ethiopian Airlines. Check out his video below to see what he has to say about Africa’s largest airline – Ethiopian Airlines.

Video : embedded from Sam Chui YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

