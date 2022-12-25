Ethiopian PM says peace agreement implementation promising 

Ethiopian PM optimistic about the implementation of the peace agreement. Opposition parties are yet to respond

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed during a meeting with cabinet members in his office, December 25, 2022. The meeting assessed implementation of the peace agreement (Photo : public domain)

The Ethiopian PM says implementation of the peace process is promising. He said so on Sunday after evaluating the meeting with his cabinet ministers which took place in the office of the Prime Minister.

The second meeting of the military commander of the TPLF and Ethiopian Defense Force chief of staff in Nairobi, earlier this week, is part of the evaluation and the prime minister seems to be optimistic about it.

“Following Nairobi II we met today to review the progress of the Peace Agreement. The implementation is hopeful and we remain steadfast in our commitment to peace,” he wrote on his social media page.

Abiy Ahmed, and his cabinet’s assessment of the implementation stage of the peace agreement runs counter to public opinion – especially opinion from politicized activists.

The agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF was signed in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 2, 2022.

According to the agreement, the TPLF [the party that started the war when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force] was supposed to disarm within one month after the agreement in South Africa and the Ethiopian Defense Force was to take control of Mekelle. Also, the TPLF agreed to renounce its claim as governor of the Tigray region of Ethiopia. But all this did not happen nearly two months after the agreement.

The military leaders from both parties met in Nairobi for the second time after the Pretoria agreement. They reportedly agreed to establish a joint committee to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

The committee will be drawn from the African Union, IGAD, the Ethiopian government and the TPLF.

The Ethiopian Opposition has not yet remarked about the implementation of the peace process. PM Minister’s Abiy Ahmed’s government has been losing public trust following consistent failure to ensure the safety and right to live of Ethiopians. His administration has been giving different excuses. In the latest explanation, the Prime Minister linked the carnage in the Oromia region to forces who are disenchanted about his campaign against corruption.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has reportedly expressed views about the importance of a human rights investigation team in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The TPLF has been accusing the Eritrean government and Amhara regional forces of committing human rights violations in the Tigray region and demanding their withdrawals.

The United States has been pushing for the withdrawal of Amhara region special forces [first responders when the TPLF attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force in the region in November 2020], from what it calls “Western Tigray.”

“Western Tigray,” when used by the TPLF and western backers including the United States, means Humera and Wolkait areas which used to be part of Gondar before the TPLF annexed them with brute military forces and then later legalized its holdings with the constitution it masterminded.

