Maritu Legesse  Ereshereshu

Ethiopia’s legendary traditional music singer Maritu Legesse has released single. Ereshereshu was uploaded on YouTube channel this week.
Her song is released as she is preparing to trave to Ethiopia after 23 years good years.
Video : embedded from Sewasewu MultiMedia YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
