Maritu Legesse  Ereshereshu

borkena

Ethiopia’s legendary traditional music singer Maritu Legesse has released single. Ereshereshu was uploaded on YouTube channel this week.

Her song is released as she is preparing to trave to Ethiopia after 23 years good years.

Video : embedded from Sewasewu MultiMedia YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment

Business Listing



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com