Sunday, December 25, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicMaritu Legesse  Ereshereshu
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Maritu Legesse  Ereshereshu

borkena

Ethiopia’s legendary traditional music singer Maritu Legesse has released single. Ereshereshu was uploaded on YouTube channel this week.

Her song is released as she is preparing to trave to Ethiopia after 23 years good years.

Video : embedded from Sewasewu MultiMedia YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment 

Business Listing 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

advertisment

1 COMMENT

  1. Is it not better to sing for Ethiopia? I love Maritu but, unless we talk about Ethiopia, the country will remain divisive, regional only.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News