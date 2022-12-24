Carnage targeting ethnic Amhara continues in Oromia 

Oromia region special police forces (Photo /file /Fana

At least 20 civilians are reportedly killed in Kiramu District of East Wollega in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

DW Amharic , on Friday, cited eyewitnesses to report that it happened in Haro Addis Alem Kebele of Kiramu district.

There has been unceasing massacre of civilians in the region for over four years now and the primary targets are ethnic Amhara.

The motive behind, as many politicized Ethiopians tend to believe, is to ethnic cleanse Amhara from the region.

As is the case most often, the Federal or the regional governments did not remark on the latest massacre. The story is not covered in state owned media either.

The Militant Oromo nationalist group operating in the region, calling itself Oromo Liberation Army, is behind the massacres. It is now public knowledge that the group has enablers in the regional and federal levels of government structures.

There are times when Oromia region special forces are directly involved in the massacre.

Meanwhite, Enat Party, on Friday said Oromia region special forces opened an attack on tens of thousands of civilians who were displaced from Kiramu district of Wollega and staying in Addis Alem Kebele.

The party said, citing sources from the area, that the attack was opened around 7:a.m. and the forces who launched the attack were heavily armed including heavy weaponry.

Although the number of victims is unspecified, the party said a significant number of people were killed in the attack.

The displaced people have reportedly asked for Ethiopian Defense Force to be deployed in the area before the Oromia region special forces wreaks further havoc.

The displaced ethnic Amhara who are in temporary makeshift shelters are said to be in a state of despair.

