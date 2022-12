borkena

Yene Nesh – by Sol Aba – is one of the latest Ethiopian Music that was uploaded on YouTube in the past few weeks. It has got well over 700,000 views. Check it out.

Video : embedded from BAHGNA TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment

Business Listing



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share informatio