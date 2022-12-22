Ethiopian parliament approved Private-Public Partnership draft bill 

Ethiopian Members of parliament voting on Private-Public Partnership bill amendment on December 22, 2022 (Photo : Public Domain)

Updated on December 22, 2022 at 8:20 P.M. Toronto Time

In what seems to be a deepening trend of neoliberal economic policies, the Ethiopian Parliament on Thursday approved a draft bill for private-public partnership.

According to ENA, it was approved with a majority vote following “extensive discussion” on the matter. There is a belief that the bill is useful to encourage projects under private-public partnerships.

Desalegne Wodajo – chair of the Plan,Budget and Finance Affairs Committee in the House – is cited as saying that there is a bigger role for the private-public partnership to foster economic growth and encourage Private-public partnership projects.

Amending the bill was needed to enhance the quality of public service delivery infrastructures and address challenges experienced so far, it was said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has been boasting about “Home Grown Economic” as a guiding principle for economic groups. In fact, the rhetoric about it was given extensive media coverage in major state-owned media outlets in the country.

In reality, his government seems to be aggressively implementing but with neoliberal policy agendas. Some of the major revenue earners in the country including the telecom sector were made open for expatriate investors. The sugar factors in the country are up for sale.

His government is also poised to open the banking sector for the sharks from elsewhere. It remains to be seen if Ethiopian Airlines, the major revenue earner and the most successful in the continent, will not be privatized.

PM Abiy Ahmed had a meeting with American investors in the United States when he was in the country for the “U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.”

