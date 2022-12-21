Ethiopia Secures Release of Djiboutian Soldiers Held Hostage by FRUD militants

Ambassador Fesseha Shawel (Photo : MFAE)

The Government of Ethiopia confirmed the peaceful release of six Djiboutian Army personnel held hostage by The Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy (FRUD) militants.

H.E. Ambassador Fesseha Shawel, Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Government of Ethiopia secured the release of FRUD militants through meticulous intelligence and police operations.

According to Ambassador Fesseha, community leaders and the administration of the Afar Regional State played critical roles in the process.

He stated that the army members were handed over to the Djiboutian administration, emphasizing cooperation between Ethiopia and Djibouti over peace and security issues.

Six Djiboutian Army soldiers went missing on October 6, 2022, after the ‘Armed FRUD’ attacked the Djiboutian army post in Garabtissan, in the Tadjourah Region.

