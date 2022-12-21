Argentina celebration – more than 5 million people took to the street

Argentina celebration
borkena
More than five million Argentinian fans took to the street to celebrate Messi and the team as they arrived in Buenos Aires. Watch video.
Video : embedded from MathFootball YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
