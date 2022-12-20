Team Morocco home coming celebration

borkena

Team Morocco is celebrated as it arrived in Rabat after what may say is an excellent performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was hosted in Qatar.



Morocco qualified for the semi-final but lost to France. Then it faced Croatia ( or rather Croatia faced Morocco) to contend for third position. It finished forth but the team’s performance in course of the tournament is stunning.

Watch video of Team Morocco’s home coming.

Video : embedded from The Independent YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

