Tuesday, December 20, 2022
HomeSportTeam Morocco home coming celebration
Sport
Updated:

Team Morocco home coming celebration

borkena

Team Morocco is celebrated as it arrived in Rabat after what may say is an excellent performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was hosted in Qatar.

Morocco qualified for the semi-final but lost to France. Then it faced Croatia ( or rather Croatia faced Morocco) to contend for third position. It finished forth but the team’s performance in course of the tournament is stunning.

Watch video of Team Morocco’s home coming.

Video : embedded from The Independent YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News