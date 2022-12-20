Emiliano Martínez – who is he and what challenges he faced in life?

borkena

Emiliano Martinez has emerged an Argentine Hero from the FIFA World Cup this year that was hosted in Qatar.



Despite the gestures he made after receiving the best goal keeper award, many are giving positive remarks about him.



“He is the type of player you will love on your team but absolutely hate when he is your opponent,” is the remark that seems to dominate.



But how is Emiliano Martinez? Watch the following brief video.

Video : embedded from “What The Hell Oh My Goal” YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

