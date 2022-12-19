Haile Gebreselassie says he is in good condition, dismisses news of car accident 

Haile Gebreselassie ( Photo : SM /File)

borkena

Hours after reports of car accidents inundated social media, something that Ethiopian YouTube creators consumed, legendary Ethiopian long-distance athlete and business tycoon Haile Gebreselassie says he is in good condition and that the news that was spread via social media is false.

He told Seifu Fantahun that the news is false. He said that the news was spread within hours and advised Ethiopians to be careful about their news consumption. He attributed much of what Ethiopians went through in the past few years to the spread of false information on social media.

It was not like there was no incident at all. From a report by Addis Maleda, local Amharic news provider, which in turn cited Bisrat Radio, Haile run into a bit of an accident while driving along the Debre Berhan-Sheno road.

The accident has something to do with an invisible road bumper. From the report, there is no “slow” sign in the road and that similar accidents happen frequently.

The report added that his car was damaged and that he was unable to start it again.

In an unrelated development, Haile remarked about the FIFA world cup final game. He said the entire family was cheering for Argentina and that he was praying for Messi to have the cup. He described the game as full of suspense from the start to the finish.

