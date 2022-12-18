What Do Ethiopians Think of PM Abiy (Unscientific Survey)  

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed ( Photo : Public Domain/file)

Yonas Biru (PhD)

On November 26, 2022, I posted an open and unscientific survey question on Twitter (@yonasbiru57) and Facebook (Koki Abesolome), asking people to “list four things they liked and four things they disliked about PM Abiy.” It was required that they provided both likes and dislikes with the aim to discourage his blind supporters and blind critics from crowding out rational responses.

In all, 88 people responded: 47 on Twitter and 41 on Facebook. The following are selected as examples from each. Although the survey was admittedly unscientific and participation was limited, the consistency of the views expressed on both Twitter and Facebook provides some insight and reflects familiar views expressed by many across the social media. The first column represents “What I Like” responses. The second column highlights “What I Dislike” responses.

Editor’s note : Views expressed here do not reflect the views of borkena.com

__

To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com