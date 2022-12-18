Ethiopia to introduce new arrangement for bank loan

borkena

The National Bank of Ethiopia on Sunday announced that it will soon make new loan arrangement available for Ethiopians with movable assets, including cattle.

According to Yinager Dessie, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, the government is set to announce a proclamation about it soon.

Ethiopian State media cited him as saying that the arrangement is poised to benefit pastoralists and farming communities in the country.

It is also said that only 330,000 people have benefited from bank loans.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

