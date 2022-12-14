France vs. Morocco Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022

borkena
With France qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Morocco 2-0, it is now known who is playing with Argentina this coming Sunday.
The match between France and Morocco was entertaining. The latter missed so many opportunities.
Watch the game highlight below
Video : embedded from TSN YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
