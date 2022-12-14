France vs. Morocco Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022

borkena

With France qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Morocco 2-0, it is now known who is playing with Argentina this coming Sunday.

The match between France and Morocco was entertaining. The latter missed so many opportunities.



Watch the game highlight below

Video : embedded from TSN YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com