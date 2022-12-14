Ethiopians in Washington D.C. area rallied against Abiy Ahmed’s gov’t 

Ethiopians Protesting against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government’s silence in the face of continued massacre of ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. (Photo : from Social Media)

borkena

There was a time when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed used to get applause and cheerful greetings from Ethiopians in Washington and beyond. It was a time when Ethiopians expressed deep trust in him, hoping he would fix the political and security challenges.

It seems that that time is gone. Now in his fifth year as Prime Minister of Ethiopia, his government proved incapable or unwilling to deliver in terms of providing security to citizens and their rights to work and live in any part of Ethiopia.

Innocent civilians in rural communities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia have been targeted by radical ethnic Oromo militants who are believed to be armed, as many believe, and supported by radical forces within the government structure both at the Federal and Oromia regional levels of government.

PM Abiy spoke on different occasions admitting that OLF Shane, the group that is extensively operating in the region, has links with individuals within the government structure.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the region in the past five years. And the extent of impunity as it relates to the massacres in the region is wild. No senior government officials have been held accountable for all the massacres so far despite there being clear evidence that the militant group is primarily getting their support from the regional government.

That is not just it. There is no sign that the massacre against civilians, mostly targeting ethnic Amhara communities in the region, will end at some point.

Ethiopians living in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia took to the street to oppose the situation.

The protestors headed to the Convention Center in Washington DC where the meeting with African leaders is taking place.

They demanded an end to the Amhara genocide.

The protestors plan to continue the demonstration on Thursday.

PM Abiy Ahmed is in Washington D.C. to take part in the “U.S.-African Leaders Summit.” Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians marched to protest Abiy Ahmed’s government’s silence while the radical militants continue to massacre ethnic Amharas in the Oromo region.

There were also protests by Ethiopians of ethnic Oromo and ethnic Tigrayans backgrounds with claims that Abiy Ahmed’s government is killing their people.

With regards to Tigreans in the United States, they opposed the agreement between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government.

