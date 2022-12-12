27 bodies found on the outskirts of Lusaka believed to be Ethiopians 

The Ethiopian government says it is sending experts to confirm the identities of the bodies

Zambia Police on Sunday said it found 27 bodies dumped in a farm area on the outskirts of Lusaka. Apparently, the bodies were dumped. One survivor is who was found near where the bodies were dumped and he is said to be in Lusaka Hospital.

The bodies are transported to a mortuary for postmortem investigation.

According to a report by Lusaka Times, they are believed to be Ethiopian migrants. They are believed to have died from hunger and exhaustion.

“Preliminary police investigations showed the victims were all males aged between 20 and 38 and had been dumped along a road by unknown people,” it was reported.

All the victims are said to be men between the ages of 20 and 38 but it is unclear how police determined their ages.

Danny Mwale, police spokesman, is quoted as saying ” “Police and other security wings have since instituted investigations into the matter.”

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a brief statement in response to the news – which is given extensive coverage in western media outlets.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia affirms that it will investigate the media report on the death of 27 Ethiopians whose bodies were discovered close to Lusaka, the capital of Zambia,” it said.

The Ministry also said that the government is coordinating with the government of Zambia to confirm if the bodies are Ethiopian.

It seems to be the case the Ethiopian government is linking the issue to human trafficking. It said, “This incident demonstrates the continued need for coordinated efforts from citizens and relevant Government agencies to reduce the harm that human trafficking causes to our citizens.”

In October 2022, there were reports that four bodies of Ethiopian migrants were found in Malawi.

Migrants use countries like Zambia and Malawi as a springboard to reach South Africa.

Ethiopia has been in a two years long devastating war which ended last month with the signing of a peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

When the war in the north was over, another radical group in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, the Oromo Liberation Army, opened extensive militants with support from its enablers within the government structures.

Despite all the news about the deaths of Ethiopian migrants, there are still a considerable number of young people in the country who are looking for a means to leave the country “in search of better lives.”

